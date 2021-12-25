Mumbai: As many as 19 students of a government-run school in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district have tested positive for COVID-19. The students who have tested positive at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have been isolated.Also Read - Omicron Up To 70% Less Likely To Need Hospital Care: Report

The residential school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network which comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Parner tehsil of the district. The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12. Also Read - Night Curfew Returns in Maharashtra, Gathering of Over 100 Banned from Today. Check Full List of Restrictions

The samples of 450 students at the school have been sent for testing. Till now 19 have tested positive and other samples were being analysed, District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said, NDTV reported. Also Read - List of Fresh Restrictions In Maharashtra In Wake of Rising Omicron Cases | Full Details

The official said all students – who tested positive for COVID-19 – had no symptoms and have “only mild illness”.

“Nineteen students tested positive over the last three to four days. All are isolated and hospitalised. Most of them have no symptoms and some have only mild illness,” Rajendra Bhosale told PTI.

“We are conducting RT-PCR testing of remaining students as well as teachers, non-teaching staff and visitors,” he said.

What is the COVID situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra topped the Omicron tally with 108 case of the Omicron variant, according to the data released by Union health ministry on Saturday. The first Omicron case in Maharashtra was recorded on December 4.

As per the data released, the COVID-19 infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 178 to reach 5,71,847, while the death toll went up to 11,604 with the death of one patient. These cases and fatality were reported on Friday, he said. Thane’s mortality rate due to the infection is 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,39,119, while the death toll is 3,309, another official said.

With rising COVID case, the Maharashtra government announced prohibitory orders banning assembly of 5 or more persons from 9 pm to 6 am with effect from Saturday. Besides bringing back night curfew in Maharashtra, the state government also reintroduced restrictions on different types of gatherings at open or closed venues, and in all public places.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, the data showed. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.

