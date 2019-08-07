Mumbai: Incessant rain that lashed several parts of Maharashtra has led to massive waterlogging resulting in a flood-like situation on Wednesday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have carried out rescue operations in Walva, Urun Islampur and Sangli districts. They evacuated several locals whose houses were completely submerged in floodwaters.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought help from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in expediting rescue and relief efforts in flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts. Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Union Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help and support with coordination and for expediting flood rescue and relief efforts through various agencies like NDRF, Indian Air Force, India Coast Guard, Army in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.”

All the schools and colleges in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra remained shut owing to heavy rainfall in the region, stated education department officials. Notably, the educational institutions in five tehsils each of Pune and Raigad districts also remained shut.

Defence PRO: Flood situation in Maharashtra&Karnataka continues to be grim due to incessant rains&release of water from major reservoirs over the last few days. Indian Army is assisting Maharashtra&Karnataka state authorities in carrying out rescue operations in flood-hit areas. pic.twitter.com/bWNV4C5SZG — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Besides, Fadnavis has called for a Cabinet meeting in Mumbai to review the flood situation in the state, particularly in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Notably, as many as 115 people were rescued from flooded areas in Baner, Pune of Maharashtra on Monday following heavy rainfall in the region, stated the NDRF.