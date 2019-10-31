New Delhi: In a major development in the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Rote and Subhash Desai will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 3.30 pm today.

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde was on Thursday elected the party’s leader in the state legislature. His candidature was proposed by party leader Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post. The election was announced at a meeting of the newly- elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area. According to sources, Aaditya Thackeray was not keen to become the legislative party leader.

As the Shiv Sena has reportedly softened its stand on the Chief Ministerial post after several days of a tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP is willing to offer 13 portfolios to the Sena. However, it is likely to deny any major ministeries to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, reports suggest.

If reports are to be believed, the Shiv Sena had proposed a 21:18:04 formula this time, after deliberating on the ’50:50 formula’, however, the BJP did not approve of giving that number of ministeries.

The seat-sharing appears to be replicating the cabinet formed in 2014 when the Sena joined the Devendra Fadnavis-led government with a 26:13:04 formula in the 288 seat Assembly, where the BJP got 26 ministeries, Sena 13, and the other allies got four cabinet seats.

However, Saamana editorial continues to be caustic against the BJP. Whatever was decided when the two parties stitched up alliance before the Lok Sabha elections should be implemented, the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in an editorial.

“Maharashtra chief minister in that press conference (held after the two parties sealed the alliance) had said all government posts would be equally shared,” it said. “If the post of the chief minister does not come under it, then we need to rewrite the syllabus of political science,” the Sena said.

“The BJP, after the spectacular performance in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, parted ways with the Shiv Sena and is trying to enact a second act of `use and throw”,” the editorial said. “But we will not die out easily, because we have people’s support,” it said.

“There is no need of any evidence to show what has been decided, but we are living in a time when people lie under oath,” it said.

It also took a swipe at BJP MLAs wearing saffron turbans when Devendra Fadnavis was elected leader of the party in the state legislature, reported PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)