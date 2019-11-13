New Delhi: A day after President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra as no party could form the government within the stipulated time, Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s cryptic tweet from the hospital indicates that the drama has only begun in Maharashtra.

अग्नीपथ… — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 13, 2019

On Wednesday, Sanjay Raut wrote ‘Agneepath’ probably in reference to Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem Agneepath. The Sena leader underwent an angioplasty on Monday.

For the uninitiated, the poem talks about moving ahead, unwearily, unwaveringly. “Vriksh hon bhale khade/Hon ghane, hoh bade/Ek patra chhah bhi /Maang mat! Maang mat! Maang mat! / Agneepath! Agneepath! Agneepath!

Tu na thakega kabhi/Tu na thamega kabhi/Tu na mudega kabhi/Kar shapath! Kar shapath! Kar shapath!/Agneepath! Agneepath! Agneepath!

Yeh mahaan drishya hai/ Chal raha manushya hai/ Ashru, swed, rakt se/ Lath-path, lath-path, lath-path/ Agneepath! Agneepath! Agneepath!”

Maharashtra is in deep political and constitutional crisis as the BJP-Sena alliance could not form the government, Sena and NCP sought more time to form the government and President’s Rule was imposed in the state. It is not yet clear who will finally form the government. But if Raut’s tweet is any signal of what’s going to happen, Sena is not going to budge. It is not going to move away from its demand of 50:50 share of power and posts, including the CM’s chair.

In a vitriolic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said it was deriving “sadistic pleasure” out of the struggle of other political parties to form government in Maharashtra. Without taking any names, the Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said those who talk of ethics in politics are currently the “most disruptive”.

The development came as the political stalemate continued since the declaration of Assembly poll results last month, with the Congress and NCP saying they had not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena’s proposal of forming a government and will hold further discussions.