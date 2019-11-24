New Delhi: A three-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the joint petition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress at 11:30 am on Sunday. Notably, the three political parties had knocked the Supreme Court’s door on Saturday night, hours after Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari administered oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis as the new CM of state and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his Deputy.

“The petition was filed by three political parties in the Supreme Court requesting for an immediate floor test in order to expose the illegitimate and unconstitutional government headed by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. We are confident that majesty of law and constitution will prevail and forces led by BJP who have taken contract for the murder of democracy will get a befitting reply”, said Congress’ spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Supreme Court to hear on tomorrow at 11.30 am the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on November 23. pic.twitter.com/Be4lMgmSNH — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Referring the Fadnavis-led new BJP government in Maharashtra as an ‘illegitimate’, the parties in their petition to the apex court reportedly said,”There is nothing in public domain as to how and in what manner Shri Devendra Fadnavis and/or the BJP had staked claim power between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019.”

The parties claimed that all the MLA’s of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are completely with the alliance except for Ajit Pawar.

Upping the ante against the governor further, the Sena-NCP and Congress alleged Koshyari has acted in a partisan manner and has made a mockery of the high office of the Governor. “It is respectfully submitted that the Governor’s actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre,” the Sena-NCP-Congress petition read.

Yesterday, in a dramatic twist, Fadnavis was sworn in as the state chief minister and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The political twist stunned the Sena and the Congress that together with the NCP chieftain Sharad Pawar had endorsed Uddhav Thackeray for the top job late last night.