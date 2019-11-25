New Delhi: The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress party on Monday staked claim to form government in Maharashtra. A delegation of the three parties with their respective leaders went to Raj Bhavan today and submitted a letter of support by MLAs to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The letter was signed by Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader Eknath Shinde, NCP Legislature Party leader Jayant Patil and Congress state President Balasaheb Thorat.

The ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ claimed that they have majority in the Assembly and the present government under BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis does not have the numbers.

Besides the letter, a list bearing the signatures of over 160 MLAs from the three parties was also submitted to the Governor’s office.

Letter by Congress-NCP -Shiv Sena given at Raj Bhawan staking claim to form government, saying that the present govt doesn't have the numbers. pic.twitter.com/bpgifp6xQG — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

“On 23/11/2019, Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister. But, earlier, he had expressed inability to form the government as he did not have sufficient strength. However, he will be required to prove his majority even now”, the alliance’s letter in Marathi, which mentions it was submitted at 10.20 AM”, said the letter submitted to Koshyari

It added,”Presently, he does not have sufficient numbers and will not be in a position to prove his majority. In such an eventuality, we are staking our claim to form the government.”

“We have given the letter of support of 162 MLAs to Governor. In democracy, only the majority number holds importance. We want that the minority government formed on November 23 should resign as they can’t prove majority. Those with the majority should be given opportunity”, said Sena leader Eknath Shinde.