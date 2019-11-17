New Delhi: A hoard of Shiv Sena workers and supporters on Sunday gathered raising slogans as BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was leaving after paying tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his seventh death anniversary.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, sloganeers were heard shouting “Sarkar kanauchi? Shiv Sena chi (Whose government? Shiv Sena’s)” slamming former CM Fadnavis as he stepped out of the memorial.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Slogan of “Sarkar kunauchi? Shiv Sena chi” (Whose government? Shiv Sena’s) raised by Shiv Sena workers, when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was leaving after paying tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary today, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/AbsA5Gm1f5 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

Thousands of Shiv Sainiks coming from across Maharashtra earlier today queued up at ‘Shivtirth’ for their turn to offer tributes to the charismatic and firebrand leader who passed away on this day in 2012.

Former CM Fadnavis had arrived at the event this afternoon with his former ministerial colleagues Vinod Tawade and Pankaja Munde after several leaders from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) paid homage to the Shiv Sena founder.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis had shared a video of a speech by Bal Thackeray on Twitter saying that the honourable leader taught people the value of “self-respect”.

Notably, the BJP won as the single-largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra but turned down the demands of former ally Shiv Sena to form the government. Currently, Sena is attempting to stitch a three-way alliance with the NCP and Congress to end the President’s Rule imposed on Maharashtra after Governor BS Koshyari’s letter to the Centre last week.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has guaranteed that the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition will form the government very soon and complete its five-year term.