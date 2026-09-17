Maharashtra Shocker: 85-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl in Dombivli

Police registered a case against the accused under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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Maharashtra Shocker: 85-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl in Dombivli (Image: AI/ representational)

An 85-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Dombivli after he allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place when the child was playing outside her home while her mother was busy with household work.

The elderly neighbour allegedly called the girl to his house and took advantage of the situation. The child’s mother later realised that her daughter was missing and began looking for her in the nearby area.

She eventually found the four-year-old inside the man’s house and brought her back.

Case registered under BNS, POCSO

Following the incident, the girl’s mother approached the Ramnagar police station and filed a complaint.

Police registered a case against the accused under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 85-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested, police said. The investigation into the case is underway.

Similar incident in Maharashtra

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Raigad district in July for allegedly killing a five-year-old girl from his village after sexually assaulting her. The accused, identified as Kiran Bhiku Waghmare, allegedly took the child from her home and later left her body in bushes in a forested area near a stream.

According to police, the girl’s father, who works as a daily wage labourer, approached the Pen police station on Tuesday morning after finding that his daughter was missing.

The family had gone to sleep at around 11.30 pm on Monday. At around 3 am, the girl’s mother noticed that the five-year-old was no longer beside her.

The parents immediately alerted neighbours. Villagers then began searching the surrounding area for the child. After nearly three hours of searching without finding her, the family approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

During the search, police and locals found the child’s body in a forest area near a river stream.

Police have registered a case against the accused under various provisions of BNS relating to murder, kidnapping, rape of a minor, house-trespass and destruction or disappearance of evidence.

He has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.