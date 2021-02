Mumbai: An Indian Navy sailor who was kidnapped in Chennai on January 30 and brought to Maharashtra died after he was set on fire by his attackers in the jungles of Palghar. The matter came to light on Saturday. Suraj Kumar Dubey, the victim, died while he was being shifted to hospital in Mumbai on Friday, district police said. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Latest News: Western Railway to Install Audio-Video Recording System, CCTV Cameras For Commuters' Safety

A case of murder under section 302 of IPC and other relevant sections has been registered against the unidentified trio and probe is on, the district police spokesperson said. Also Read - RPF Personnel Saves Differently-Abled Man From Falling Under Train in Navi Mumbai | WATCH Video

Here’s what happened:

1) Dubey, who hailed from Ranchi, was posted at INS Agrani near Coimbatore, said Palghar district police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar. Also Read - Maharashtra to Organize 20 Cultural Festivals to Boost Tourism

2) As per the preliminary information, when he was returning from vacation on January 30, three men abducted him at gunpoint outside Chennai Airport around 9 pm and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

3) He was kept captive in Chennai for three days and later shifted to area near Vevji in Talasari area of Palghar district of Maharashtra, close to Mumbai and 1,400 km away from the Tamil Nadu capital.

4) On Friday morning, the abductors tied his hands and legs and set him on fire in jungles near Gholvad, and fled leaving him for dead, police said.

5) Dubey managed to run away and with the help of some locals, reached Dahanu Primary Health Centre.

6) As he had more than 90 per cent burn injuries, he was rushed to the naval hospital in Mumbai but he died on the way, police said.

7) Before dying, he narrated the ordeal to police, Navadkar said.

8) A Navy spokesperson said that Dubey was on leave when he was abducted and found in Palghar with 90 per cent burns on Friday morning.

9) He was brought to INHS Asvini — the Navy hospital — but was declared dead on arrival.

(With agency inputs)