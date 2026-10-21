Maharashtra shocker: Man jumps from 1,700-foot cliff, leaves video blaming wife

A 24-year-old Gujarat postal employee died by suicide after jumping off Maharashtra’s Konkankada cliff. He left a video blaming his wife and her family amid a marital dispute.

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Maharashtra shocker: Man jumps from 1,700-foot cliff, leaves video blaming wife | Image: X

Maharashtra Shocker: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man committed suicide after jumping from the 1,700-foot Konkankada cliff in Maharashtra last week. The man, who hailed from Gujarat, allegedly died by suicide due to ongoing distress over a marital dispute. The man, identified as Vishwrajsinh Mayursinh Gohil, hailed from Bhavnagar and worked as a postal employee. Before taking the extreme step, Gohil recorded a 13-minute video in which he blamed his estranged wife and her family.

What Exactly Happened?

Gohil married on February 8, 2026, but the marriage didn’t last longer and ended in just eight. His wife had a domestic violence case against Vishwrajsinh and his family on September 12. The family had appeared in court on October 9.

In his last video, Gohil expressed his anguish over his marital conflict and the ongoing case.

“Today I’m going to die by suicide by jumping into a ditch. You must be wondering what happened? When you have nothing left in life, no hope…And when this arises from a good thing or relationship, it shatters your soul…We say that marriage is a sacred relationship, meant to last for lifetimes. But in today’s modern age, when two people’s thoughts, temperaments, and habits don’t match and there are disputes or conflicts, people get divorced,” Gohil said in a video.

Man Accuses Wife, Family Of Terming Disputes Domestic Violence

Alleging several allegations against his wife, Gohil said she termed daily disagreements as ‘domestic violence’.

“I had no idea then that such a storm was about to unfold. No such incident occurred in my home, yet the case alleges that I, my mother, and my brother assaulted and beat my wife. This is completely false and fabricated. The police don’t even ask for any evidence or medical reports when registering an FIR,” he said. Gohil said he was forced to commit suicide due to “mental, financial and social pressure”.

Gohil alleged that his wife’s parents had forcibly took her to their home.

“They claim that their gold is with us. The truth, when her parents were forcibly dragging her away, she herself said she didn’t want to go. The people in our society are witnesses to this. She left wearing our gold, but when we ask for our things back, there’s no hearing or pressure on them. All the pressure is put solely on the boy’s family,” he said.

“My father-in-law used to tell me that he is like my father. Does any father rob his child, harm his mental state, and file false cases against him? A father forgives and gives him a chance. Today, as I die, what will happen to my parents and my 16-year-old younger brother, who has also been charged with domestic violence?” he questioned.

Police have lodged a case of accidental death and initiated further investigation.