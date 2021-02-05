Mumbai: In a shocking incident coming to light from Maharashtra’s Gondia, a man reportedly killed his 20-month-old daughter in a fit of rage after his wife requested Rs 5 to buy a sweet for the kid. Also Read - Maharashtra to Host 20 Cultural Festivals Across 6 Regions, All You Need to Know

According to a report by India Today, the accused got angry when his wife told him that their child was crying and asking for 'khaja'. Notably, 'Khaka' is a sweet snack made of wheat flour. The incident took place on February 2 at Gondia's Lonara village.

When the baby didn't stop crying, the wife requested Rs 5 from her husband to buy the sweet for the baby. The man reportedly got up and smashed the child's head on a door.

“My husband returned home in the evening and as my daughter Vaishnavi was crying, I asked him for Rs 5 to buy her Khaja. Vivek said he doesn’t have any change,” India Today quoted the mother of the kid as telling police.

“Vivek got furious after I asked for money. He picked up Vaishnavi, took her to the door and smashed her head on the door and stairs of our house. When I tried stopping him, he assaulted me too. Badly hurt, I somehow rushed my daughter to Tiroda sub-district hospital where she was declared dead before admission,” the woman added.

Later, Varsha filed a complaint against her husband with the police.

The accused was later arrested by the police.