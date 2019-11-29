New Delhi: Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray after his grand swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should cooperate with his “younger brother” who has taken charge of the state, slamming the BJP for turning sore on Sena.

Thackeray made the comment in the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece magazine Saamna after PM Modi, last evening, congratulated him on taking oath of office. “Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” PM Modi had said on Twitter.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s wishes amid the strained ties between the BJP and Sena in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote in the editorial, “The BJP-Shiv Sena are sharing strained relations in Maharashtra politics, but (Narendra) Modi and (Uddhav) Thackeray share brotherly ties… Hence, it is the responsibility of Shri Modi to cooperate with the younger brother from Maharashtra as the prime minister.”

Interestingly, Uddhav Thackeray’s comment is a sly remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in the past referred to Thackeray as his younger brother.

The Sena also bashed the uprooted Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, of which it was a part, for “imposing” over “Rs 5 lakh crore-debt” on the state.

The long-standing ties between the two saffron parties snapped in the dramatic aftermath of Maharashtra Assembly elections this year as the two sides struggled to settle over sharing the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis.

As a result, the Sena went ahead and sought support from Congress-NCP and formed a tri-party coalition to form the government in the state.

Though espousing different ideologies, the Sena, the Congress and the NCP have devised a common minimum programme which will guide the actions of the Thackeray-led government.