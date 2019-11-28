New Delhi: As the stage is set for the grand swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, NCP leader Praful Patel said a total of six MLAs, two from each party will take oath today. He also said that the names of state cabinet ministers will be announced in the coming days.

As per latest updates, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut are the two MLAs from Congress, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil from the NCP will take oath as ministers today.

Praful Patel, NCP: State Cabinet Ministers will be announced in the coming days. Total six leaders, two from each party, will take oath today. #Maharashtra https://t.co/uWnjQEEsi5 pic.twitter.com/I7mhsSaj2v — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Ajit Pawar also confirmed that six leaders, two from each party will take oath as ministers along with Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray.

He also made it clear that he is not taking oath today as minister. “I will not take oath today during the ceremony. Only Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil from his party will take oath,” Ajit was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dismissing reports, he said he is not at all disappointed over not taking oath today during he ceremony. “I am not at all disappointed. Do you see disappointment on my face today?” he asked.

Breaking silence after splitting from his uncle a few days back, he said he is also not in the ‘revolt’ mode’. Last week, he joined hands with BJP’s Fadnavis to form the government in Maharashtra and became the deputy chief minister of the state only for three days.

“It was not a revolt. I was in the NCP, I am in the NCP and will remain in the NCP,” he further stated.