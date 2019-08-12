New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) incurred a massive loss of Rs 50 crore in a span of 10 days due to the ravaging floods, stated a report. The rainfall that caused the flood situation across various parts of the state affected the transport services to a large extent.

The losses were majorly due to cancellations of bus services. Moreover, the floods had damaged the MSRTC properties, stated officials. For instance, the MSRTC had cancelled over 55,000 trips in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, and Satara in Maharashtra. This resulted in a revenue loss of at least Rs 11 crore. During the past 10 days, at least 29,500 trips were cancelled in Kolhapur alone which lead to a loss of Rs 3.3 crore. Meanwhile, as many as 8,060 trips were cancelled in Sangli resulting in a revenue loss of Rs 4.25 crore, a report quoted an MSRTC official as saying.

Notably, the MSRTC had incurred a total loss amounting to at least Rs 5 crore per day. Besides the cancellation of bus services in flood-hit areas, thousands of bus trips were cancelled in other districts such as the Marathwada division and even outside western Maharashtra due to rain-related issues, stated an official.

A staggering 3.78 lakh people were shifted to 432 temporary relief camps set up by the Maharashtra government in flood-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Monday provided the required assistance including staff and medicines to the flood-affected districts of Sangli and Kolhapur. In order to ease the flood situation in these districts and the surrounding areas following the incessant rains for over a week, the Maharashtra government had demanded the release of at least 500,000 cusecs water from Karnataka’s Almatti dam. This step will likely mitigate the flood situation in the state, where over 2.85 lakh people have been displaced and massive rescue efforts by multiple state and central agencies undertaken.