New Delhi: As the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena are all set to announce their power-sharing pact, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist from Maharashtra has approached the Supreme Court and filed a plea against the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’.

The BJP activist named Surendra Bahadur Singh said in his plea sought apex court orders to restrain the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from inviting the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress to form a government against mandate.

Terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi an ‘Unholy alliance’, Singh said in his plea stated,”The present petition seeks to stop the unholy alliance between three political parties which have all fought against each other but is trying to form a government by joining hands thereby defeating the electoral mandate.”

As an alternative, if a government is formed against the mandate of the people, it can be declared as unconstitutional. “If a coalition of Shiv Sena with the political parties against which it contested the election is allowed to form a Government, the same will result in dilution of the mandate of the public and is against constitutional ethos,” said the plea.