New Delhi: In one of the worst spells of downpour spanning over a few days, at least 77 people lost their lives in Telangana and Maharashtra. Since Wednesday, 50 people died in Telangana while the government pegged the losses from the deluge at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore. In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Telangana CM requested him to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation works.

The flood situation in neighbouring Karnataka worsened on Thursday with several areas in the northern parts of the state inundated due to torrential rains and the release of water from major dams.

The rainfall that is reported to be heaviest since 1992 has affected most parts of north Karnataka, especially Kalyana Karnataka region. According to official data a total of 54 relief camps are operational in seven districts where 7,776 people, who have been displaced are taking shelter.

While agriculture crops in 1,04,418.82 hectares have been lost, the horticulture crop loss is estimated to be in 3,481.93 hectares, the data showed.

On the other hand, Maharashtra, where 27 people have died in rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts, has put the state machinery on alert. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the state administration, Army, Navy and Air Force to be on high alert in case the situation worsens.

Meanwhile, in a major relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “drastic reduction” in rainfall activity in the state from Friday.