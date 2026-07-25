Maharashtra TET paper leak mastermind arrested from Bihar after month-long manhunt

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak alleged that Gupta convinced two employees of a printing press in Agra to leak the question papers by promising each of them a plot of land.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-tet-paper-leak-mastermind-bijendra-gupta-arrested-from-bihar-after-month-long-manhunt-8483286/ Copy

Maharashtra TET paper leak mastermind arrested from Bihar after month-long manhunt (Image: @ians_india)

The mastermind of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, Bijendra Gupta, has been arrested by Maharashtra Police in Bihar after remaining on the run for several months. Gupta, who is accused of being involved in several exam paper leak cases across India, had managed to evade arrest despite repeated raids by Maharashtra Police at different locations in Bihar. During the operation, police also arrested another person linked to the case.

His arrest comes months after Maharashtra Police detained several other accused in the TET paper leak investigation, including Gupta’s wife. While many suspects had already been taken into custody, Gupta had continued to evade police, leading to a large-scale interstate search before he was finally caught.

Police had earlier issued a lookout circular against Bijendra Gupta, who is also an accused in exam paper leak cases in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. He was out on bail in the Odisha case.

Earlier this week, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak alleged that Gupta convinced two employees of a printing press in Agra to leak the question papers by promising each of them a plot of land. Investigators also claimed he gave the two men Rs 8,000 each to host a liquor party before they secretly took out copies of the exam papers.

According to the police, the two printing press employees, identified as Babulal Kushwaha and Naresh Kumar, allegedly exploited security lapses to steal all four sets of the TET question papers before they were sent to Maharashtra. The leaked papers were then allegedly delivered to Gupta through his network.

The investigation has further revealed that Gupta, with the help of arrested accused Kapil Dahiya, allegedly planned to sell the leaked papers to a man based in Pune, who is still absconding. Police said the suspect was in touch with nearly 50 teacher aspirants who were reportedly ready to buy the leaked question papers before the June 28 examination.

The alleged paper leak was prevented after Bhiwandi Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Bansod received a tip-off just a day before the exam, allowing investigators to act before the leaked papers could be circulated further.