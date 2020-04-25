Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may not lift the COVID-19 lockdown on May 4 in high-risk zones in Mumbai and Pune cities. Reports further said that the curbs may extend till May 18 as both the cities are witnessing a sharp rise in the Coronavirus cases. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: Death Toll Nears 800-Mark, Total Cases Soar to 24,942; Maharashtra Remains Worst-Hit

"The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of covid-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, we will have to extend the lockdown," Livemint quoted state health minister Rajesh Tope as saying.

"At present, the issue is only with the slums where positive cases are increasing rapidly. We have to ensure that all the containment zones are completely cordoned off. If required, we will extend the lockdown for 15 more days after 3 May only for the containment zones, if not for the entire Mumbai and Pune," he added.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have more than doubled in just the past 10 days, as per official data.vBetween April 15 and April 24 (10 days), the Public Health Department data shows a huge jump — from 1,896 to 4,447 — or an increase of 2,551 patients, the highest in the state and country.

During the same 10-day period, the number of deaths increased by 64 from 114 to 178, accounting for the lion’s share of the state total of 301 casualties. Mumbai now stands at 4,447 cases and 178 casualties.

Some of the major Covid-19 hotspots in Mumbai include Dharavi, Worli, Mahalaxmi, Byculla, Shivajinagar, though the cases are spread elsewhere in the city and suburbs also.