New Delhi: With Maharashtra having the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, and the crisis showing no signs of abating, the government here has reportedly decided to extend by two more weeks, lockdown in several cities across the state, including Mumbai and Pune.

A decision to this effect was, as per reports, taken at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by several ministers of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Besides Mumbai and Pune, the lockdown is likely to be extended in Malegaon, Aurangabad and Solapur as well.

An official announcement in this regard is, however, yet to be made by the state government.

Maharashtra, notably, has over 27,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including more than 1,000 casualties. The state witnessed a spike of 1,602 on Thursday, its highest single-day figures thus far.

Of the total number of cases, Mumbai, the worst-affected city in the country, alone has over 16,000 cases, including more than 600 deaths. The city, on Thursday, too witnessed its largest single-day spike of 998.

Pune, meanwhile, has more than 3,400 cases, including 181 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation Tuesday night, announced a third extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown. He, however, added that it would be in a ‘completely new form,’ hinting at more relaxations than the previous three phases, including the ongoing one.

The lockdown came into effect on March 25 and was scheduled to end on April 14. However, on the day, it was extended till May 3, and, later, to May 17.