New Delhi: The Maharashtra government will procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir drug, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said. "The World Health Organisation suggests the drug may have some positive effects in the treatment of Covid-19," Tope added.

The development comes less than a week after India gave a go-ahead to the use of Remdesivir drug in the fight against Coronavirus.

"GoM to procure 10k vials of Remdesivir. Based on evidence from Laboratory, animal and clinical studies, It has generated promising results in MERS-CoV and SARS which are also caused by Corona Virus," Tope tweeted.

“WHO (World Health Organisation) Suggests it may have some positive effects in Covid19 treatment. This expensive medicine is being made available for poor & needy patients,” he added.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country. Atleast 2,739 new cases of COVID-19 and 120 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 82,968, including 37,390 recoveries and 2969 deaths.