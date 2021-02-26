Lockdown in Maharashtra: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the state’s chief secretary to draw up a plan to implement two working shifts at Mantralaya, the government’s administrative headquarters. Besides, he had also asked officials to explore which government departments can run at full capacity with employees working from home. Also Read - Coronavirus in Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple to Shut Entry For Those Without Online Registration

Amid all these, a fake grab carrying the logo of TV9 Marathi channel and Uddhav Thackeray is going viral on social media platforms claiming that the chief minister has announced a 15-day strict lockdown from March 1-15 to break the chain of infection.

This comes after CM Uddhav Thackeray warned that the government would be left with no option but to impose lockdown if people did not follow all precautions. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had also requested people to take precautions. "It's a matter of concern. Most people traveling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions or else we might head towards another lockdown," said Pednekar.

FACT CHECK: When we conducted a fact check, we found that the screenshot which is being shared on social media platforms was from March 2020. In that video, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was speaking about the Janata curfew which was imposed last year. Nowhere in the video, Thackeray is seen speaking about the lockdown from March 1 to 15.

TV9 Marathi has also clarified that the viral screenshot was fake.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on February 22 said that ‘stringent action’ has been directed against the people spreading lockdown rumours.

“The @MahaCyber1 Branch is keeping a close eye on those who are spreading false rumors that lockdown has been reimposed in Maharashtra. Stringent action has been directed against the people concerned for attempting to disseminate false information without any official information”, he tweeted.