









Load More

New Delhi: At least 15 migrant workers were crushed to death after coming under a train on Friday morning near Karnad in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. A few children were also among those killed. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: 'No Migrant Worker Should Return on Foot,' Yogi Adityanath Directs His Officials

According to initial reports, the incident took place at 5:15 AM and police were notified around 6 AM. The labourers were sleeping on tracks when they were run over by an empty rake of goods train that departed from Jalna. Also Read - Trending News Today May 8, 2020: Another Tragedy As 17 Migrants Run Over By Train in Aurangabad; 'Absolutely Devastating', Says Twitter

They belonged to Chhattisgarh and were returning home on foot amid the lockdown situation. One person injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital. Also Read - Lockdown 3.0: After Facing Backlash, Karnataka Plans to Restart Trains For Migrant Workers From Friday

Police and railway authorities rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Further investigation is on.

Many migrant workers and labourers have been walking on foot to reach their home states amid the coronavirus lockdown, even after the government organised Shramik Special trains for the stranded.