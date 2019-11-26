New Delhi: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who is currently representing the Maharashtra BJP in the Supreme Court, has called the 7:50 AM swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and his Deputy Ajit Pawar ‘odd’. Speaking to a veteran journalist Karan Thapar over the ongoing political war in Mahrashtra, Rohatgi accepted that the speed with which President’s rule was revoked in the state was ‘strange’.

As per the reports, Rohatgi initially defended the government over the revocation of President’s rule from the state but later he readily accepted that the haste was not at all normal.

“The Governor had been waiting since October 24 for a government to be formed and when finally one emerged, he believed it was important to bring it into existence as soon as possible”, Rohatgi stated.

He also defended Governor Koshyari over his decision to accept Ajit Pawar’s letter of support claimed that NCP was supporting Fadnavis, (five hours before Sharad Pawar had publicly announced the party’s support for Udhav Thackeray), Rohatgi asserted that the Governor is not required to go by what’s said on television or the papers, but only by what is presented to him by the legislative party leader of the political party.

His comments come hours before the top court bench comprising justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is expected to pass an order on holding of a floor test in the assembly to prove the majority.

Notably, the Sena-NCP-Congress Combine had filed a joint petition on Saturday evening, after Fadnavis took oath as Mahrashtra CM with the support of Ajit Pawar.

While the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ urged the SC to order a floor test either on Monday or for Tuesday, the Maharashtra BJP (represented by Rohatgi), on the other hand, said that apex court cannot direct Governor BS Koshyari to initiate the floor test within 24 hours as the reasonable time to carry out a floor test is ideally seven days.

While veteran Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal is representing the Sena in the Supreme Court, his colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi is appearing for Congress and NCP. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is representing the Centre and Rohatgi is representing Fadnavis in the top court.