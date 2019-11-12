





New Delhi: The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday is expected to stake its claim and form government in Maharashtra. If reports are to be believed, NCP might call a meeting at 11 AM to discuss the current situation. Besides, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to hold talks with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on the matter.

Earlier on Monday, Sena failed to furnish the requisite letters of support, and instead sought extension of the deadline, which was rejected. Following this Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari invited the NCP to express ‘willingness and ability to form government’ before 8:30 PM today.

“Our delegation has been invited by the Governor and the indication is that a letter of invitation will be given to us. Tomorrow we shall discuss with the Congress on the ways and means to form the next government,” Malik told reporters yesterday.

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party had expressed its inability to form the government after which the Sena severed its 30-year-old alliance with the BJP and pulled out its lone minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet Arvind Sawant.

“The BJP said that they can form government. This is their ego. It’s an insult to the people of Maharashtra. In view of the recent developments and the objectionable statements made by the Bharatiya Janata Party, its clear they want to keep us away from power. So what’s the point in continuing with the NDA?” Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said while addressing a presser yesterday.