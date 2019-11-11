Moments after declining Shiv Sena’s request for an extension to build party strength, Governor BS Koshyari on Monday gave a call to NCP leader Ajit Pawar and invited the party to form Maharashtra Government. Meanwhile, Congress remained non-committal, stalling Sena’s decision to claim governance.

The Governor has asked the leader of elected members of the third-largest party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government and prove numbers by 8:30 PM tomorrow, that is, November 12.

Here are the five major developments as the game of ‘passing the parcel’ continues between the parties:

After hours of deliberation with the Congress and NCP, a Shiv Sena delegation led by Aaditya Thackeray met Governor Koshyari this evening. The delegation demanded a 48-hour extension to produce letters of support. Sena failed to craft a coalition with the two parties as the Congress remained non-committal. This is despite a telephonic conversation between party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi where the latter confirmed Congress backing. The ball is in Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s court, as the Governor rejected Sena’s extension plea. Notably, Pawar met with Uddhav Thackeray at a hotel today afternoon prior to Thackeray’s seven-minute phone call with Sonia Gandhi. Keeping all ideological differences aside, Congress president took her time and conducted two crucial meetings with top leaders. Gandhi had told the Sena chief that she would get back to him after consulting the party MLAs. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after he complained of uneasiness. Reports claimed that Raut complained of stress and high blood pressure.

As the BJP refused to stake claim to form government despite being the single-largest party in Maharashtra, the fight for the CM’s post still continues. All eyes are on the BS Koshyari as the invitation toggles from Sena to NCP and Congress.

Before seeking Congress and NCP support, earlier this morning, Arvind Sawant announced his decision to step down as Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Sawant’s resignation was targetted at severing ties with its oldest ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).