New Delhi: As the dust waits to settle down over Maharashtra government formation, several politicians across parties on Tuesday were seen visiting Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who is admitted to Lilavati hospital in Bandra for angioplasty.

Remarkably, the surgery has not deferred Raut’s confidence as he appeared to be prepared for the battle over Maharashtra government within a few hours.

Within a few hours of recovery, Raut tweeted a line from a Hindi poem by poet Sohan Lal Dwivedi, later taken into a Hindi song, as uncertainty continues to prevail over the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra.

“Laharo se darr kar nauka paar nahi hoti, koshish karne waalo ki kabhi haar nahi hoti (Fearing the waves will not help you cross the ocean, those who try are never defeated),” tweeted Raut quoting a Hindi song featuring Amitabh Bachchan. “We will succeed.. Definitely will succeed…” he added.

Reportedly, Raut underwent angiography surgery after complaints of chest pain at the Mumbai hospital after the doctors detected two blockages in one of the arteries. His condition is recovering, the doctors said.

Earlier this morning, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule went to meet the ailing Sena leader. Subsequently, BJP leader Ashish Shelar met the Shiv Sena leader.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the NCP comes closer as the party struggles to fetch majority support. Although the Congress has given its word to the Pawar-led party, NCP needs to craft a bigger coalition to prove numbers for the government formation.

In a situation where none of the three parties – BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP – are able to furnish the required numbers, Governor BS Koshyari is likely to call for a President’s Rule in the state. The political turmoil in Maharashtra has been escalating since the BJP and Shiv Sena had a fallout over an equal distribution of power, following the recently concluded assembly elections.