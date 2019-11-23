New Delhi: The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress have approached the Supreme Court, hours after Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari administered oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis as the new CM of state and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his Deputy. The parties have sought urgent hearing tonight itself, reported news agency ANI.

“Our people are there. Registry is open now. They will decide on the urgency of the case. Petition on behalf of three parties have been filed , SC Registry is processing it for further action,” senior advocate Devadutt Kamat for the three parties said.

Referring the Fadnavis-led new BJP government in Maharashtra as an ‘illegitimate’, the parties in their petition to the apex court reportedly said,”There is nothing in public domain as to how and in what manner Shri Devendra Fadnavis and/or the BJP had staked claim power between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019.”

The parties claimed that all the MLA’s of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are completely with the alliance except for Ajit Pawar.

Upping the ante against the governor further, the Sena-NCP and Congress alleged Koshyari has acted in a partisan manner and has made a mockery of the high office of the Governor. “It is respectfully submitted that the Governor’s actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre,” the Sena-NCP-Congress petition read.

Early in the morning, Fadnavis was sworn in as the state chief minister and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The political twist stunned the Sena and the Congress that together with the NCP chieftain Sharad Pawar had endorsed Uddhav Thackeray for the top job late last night.