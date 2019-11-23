New Delhi: The Congress is considering moving the Supreme Court after the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, in a stunning turn of events on Saturday, took oath as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive five-year term. Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

According to reports, however, party leaders feel that its options are limited. The leaders are said to have spoken to senior party leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who earlier this morning, in a tweet, called the developments in Maharashtra ‘surreal,’ and remarked that he hoped that it was all fake news.

Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days…took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2019

However, reportedly, the leaders also feel that their next course of action depends on whether the NCP has actually split as well as if the MLAs have signed on the letter of support shown to the Governor. The leaders, say reports, feel that Governor BS Koshyari, couldn’t have administered oath to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar without the letter of support.

Sharad Pawar has already announced that Ajit Pawar’s decision to join the Fadnavis government was ‘personal’ and not of the NCP. However, the Congress did not participate in a joint press conference addressed in Mumbai by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his Sena counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, who, on Friday night, was announced Pawar as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in the state.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in after President’s Rule, which was imposed on November 12, was revoked at 5:47 AM today.

Last year, the opposition parties in Karnataka had moved Supreme Court against Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to give BS Yediyurappa 15 days to prove his majority on the floor of the House. The top court shortened the duration to three days and Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister before the floor test could even be held.