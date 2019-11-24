New Delhi: In yet another twist in the ongoing Maharashtra political saga, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Daulat Daroda went ‘missing’ since reaching the Raj Bhavan Friday night for what turned out to be the early Saturday morning swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The development led to former NCP MLA Pandurang Barora filing a missing person complaint at the Shahapur police station. Daulat Daroda is the MLA from Shahapur constituency.

Shahapur Police: Former NCP MLA Pandurang Barora yesterday filed a missing person's complaint for Shahapur NCP MLA Daulat Daroda. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

According to reports, the MLA had left his constituency, which falls in the neighbouring Thane, along with his son Karan to reach Mumbai. However, since reaching the country’s financial capital, he has been unreachable. His son, meanwhile, later told reporters that his father had not been in touch even with him and also appealed to him to stand by the side of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

He is said to be one of the few MLAs who did not attend Sharad Pawar’s meet with NCP MLAs in Mumbai. There have been conflicting reports on just how many MLAs are actually supporting Sharad Pawar; while the party itself claims support of 50 out of its 54 MLAs, including those ‘misled’ by Ajit Pawar, other reports claim only around 35 MLAs are supporting the NCP chief.

The Supreme Court will hear the joint Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress petition against government formation in Maharashtra at 11:30 AM today.