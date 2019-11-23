New Delhi: As the tables turned overnight over the government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday spit fireballs at former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of ‘kidnapping’ NCP MLAs to fetch letters of support.

Lashing out at the BJP over its sudden move to stake a claim in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut said, “Of the 8 MLAs who had gone with Ajit Pawar, 5 of them have come back. They were lied to, put in a car, and sort of kidnapped.” He alleged that the BJP was acting like “thieves at night”.

“Agar himmat hai to vidhaan sabha mein majority saabit kar ke dikhaye (If they have the guts, let them prove majority in Vidhan Sabha),” Raut added.

Sanjay Raut’s comments come after NCP leader Ajit Pawar paraded party support this morning to go ahead and form the government with BJP. Around 8 AM today, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis swore in as the Chief Minister for the second term, while Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM.

Raut made his remarks after NCP president Sharad Pawar and the Thackerays of the Shiv Sena gave addressed a joint press meeting on Ajit Pawar’s indiscipline and misuse of power.

At the meeting, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray fumed at the BJP for first betraying their support, then backstabbing them by stealing NCP support.

“Earlier EVM khel was going on and now this is new khel. From here onwards I don’t think elections are even needed. Everyone knows what Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did when betrayed and attacked from the back,” he said.

“Let them try and break Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra will not stay asleep,” Thackeray said.

Earlier this morning, Sanjay Raut made a similar remark and said, “This has been nothing but a stab in the back of the people of Maharashtra.”

“Ajit Pawar was there in the meeting yesterday, but late last night his phone was suddenly switched off. Even the NCP doesn’t exactly know what happened suddenly,” he had said.

Till last night, reports were that Uddhav Thackeray will stake claim as the Chief Minister in a three-way Sena-NCP-Congress allaince that was to form government after meeting with the Governor today.