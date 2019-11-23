New Delhi: ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai (Anything is possible if Modi is there)’, said Mahrashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing BJP workers outside party headquarters in Mumbai. Notably, this was Fadnavis’ first reaction after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for second consecutive term. “We will provide a stable government with Ajit Pawar’s support”, promised the second time chief minister.

Earlier in the day, in a dramatic turn of events, Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari administered oath of office to BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as the new Maharashtra CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his Deputy. Soon after the two took oath, PM Modi and Home Minister took to Twitter to Fadnavis and awar on formation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra.

“Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” tweeted Modi.

Echoing similar remarks, Shah posted,”Hearty congratulations to Fadnavis (Ji) on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and (Shri) Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.” He added, “I am confident that this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the state.”

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar soon distanced himself from Ajit Pawar’s decision, calling it his ‘personal’ choice.

“Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his”, Pawar wrote on his Twitter account.

The NCP supremo also asserted that he learnt of the events involving his nephew becoming the deputy CM only this morning.