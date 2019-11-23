New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar, who, in a stunning turn of events, took oath of office even as there were indications till late last night that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the state’s next Chief Minister, with a Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coalition government in the state.

Minutes after the dramatic swearing-in at the Raj Bhavan, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis

Ji and Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

According to several reports, the President’s Rule in Maharashtra, which was imposed on November 12 after no party or coalition could form the government after the October 21 Assembly polls, was revoked at 5:47 AM.

The notification revoking President's rule in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/JSbAIOFUE6 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

The development comes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament over the issue of Maharashtra farmers. However, that the meeting came just two days after the Prime Minister praised the NCP and Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for their conduct in the Rajya Sabha, triggered several speculations.

Pawar, however, had denied he had any discussions with PM Modi over the political situation in Maharashtra.

Addressing BJP cadres at the party headquarters in the national capital on October 24, the day results of Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra were announced, PM Modi had thanked the voters for ‘blessing’ the two Chief Ministers-ML Khattar and Fadnavis-for their second consecutive terms as Chief Ministers of their respective states.

However, as it turned out, while the BJP immediately formed a coalition government in Haryana with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) within a day of result announcement, in Maharashtra, it took nearly a month, and many twists and turns, for it to return to power.