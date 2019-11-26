New Delhi: The leaders and MLAs of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on Tuesday evening gathered at Trident Hotel in Mumbai for a joint meeting and passed a resolution to name Uddhav Thackeray as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. During the meeting the leaders also elected him as the leader of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’.

The decision was taken after Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat endorsed the resolution moved by NCP leader Jayant Patil, proposing Uddhav Thackeray’s name as the Chief Minister.

While passing the resolution, Jayant Patil said that all want Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to lead the alliance as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Confirming the resolution, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “Three representatives of ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ will meet the Governor today. Swearing-in ceremony will be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on December 1.”

As per the resolution, Uddhav Thackeray will meet Governor BS Koshyari at 9 PM on Tuesday night to stake claim to form the government in the state. However, the oath-taking ceremony will be held on December 1 at 5 PM.