A 2022 recap for Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena? ‘7 absent’ MPs fuel fresh split buzz

Discussions of a major split within Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) have once again intensified. Reports suggest that approximately 16 MLAs and seven MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) are in contact with the Eknath Shinde faction.

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A 2022 recap for Uddhav Thackeray's Sena? '7 absent' MPs fuel fresh split buzz (PTI)

Is a major game about to unfold in Maharashtra politics? Are the seven Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and 16 MLAs in contact with the Eknath Shinde camp? These discussions gained further momentum when Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of all his Lok Sabha MPs at Matoshree on Sunday. Speculation is rife that several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and MLAs are dissatisfied with the party leadership and that some of them are in contact with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. It is being claimed that the next few days could witness major developments in Maharashtra politics. However, these claims have not yet been officially confirmed.

Speculation increased after the meeting of MPs

Following the meeting at Matoshree on Sunday, questions arose as to whether all nine of the party’s Lok Sabha MPs are truly with Uddhav Thackeray. The Uddhav faction claims that all MPs attended the meeting. Some leaders arrived at Matoshree, while those outside Mumbai participated via video conferencing. However, political circles are buzzing that discontent is growing within the party. Sources say that several MPs and MLAs are unhappy with the party leadership’s working style, but are currently holding back.

What did Uddhav Thackeray say to the MPs?

According to sources, during the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray delivered a clear message to the leaders. He reportedly stated that anyone who wishes to leave the party can do so. This comment by Uddhav Thackeray is being linked to the growing unease within the party and the possibility of rebellion.

Why is there a buzz about ‘Operation Tiger’ in Maharashtra?

In Maharashtra politics for the last few days ‘Operation Tiger’ has become a topic of discussion. There are reports that Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is trying to bring MPs and MLAs from the Uddhav faction to its side. It is being claimed that several rounds of talks have taken place between leaders of both parties in Delhi and Mumbai. However, the Shinde faction officially denies any sabotage politics.

Shinde faction claims many leaders are angry

Union Minister and Shinde faction MP Prataprao Jadhav said that there is discontent among many MPs and MLAs in the Uddhav faction. According to him, the leaders feel that they are constantly under suspicion and that their access to Matoshree is no longer the same.

Jadhav said that several leaders are in contact with the Shinde faction, but that doesn’t mean they will immediately leave the party. However, he did acknowledge that if resentment grows, some leaders may take a drastic decision.

Uddhav faction deny rift

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has dismissed all reports of a split. He said that if seven MPs are leaving the party, their names should be made public. Sawant claimed that the party is completely united and all MPs stand firmly with Uddhav Thackeray. He added that the rumors being spread by the opposition are only intended to create confusion.

Meanwhile, Shinde faction leader Shaina NC also dismissed the discussion of “Operation Tiger.” She stated that her party does not believe in splitting other parties. According to her, Eknath Shinde’s popularity and development politics are making people want to join the Shiv Sena. She stated that Maharashtra is undergoing “Operation Progress,” not “Operation Tiger.”

While these claims and discussions are based on sources, if a significant number of MPs and MLAs indeed join the Shinde faction, it could prove to be the second biggest political setback for Uddhav Thackeray, after the rebellion of 2022. All eyes are currently on the next few days, as a major turning point in Maharashtra politics could occur at any time.