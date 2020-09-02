Mumbai: With Unlock 4.0 beginning from today, and the Centre allowing to open up more activities outside containment zones, the Maharashtra government has relaxed rules regarding the intra-state and inter-state movement of people and goods. Also Read - Unlock 4: Maharashtra Allows Inter-district Transport of Goods, Extends Lockdown Till Sept 30

Easing of restrictions came even as Maharashtra continues to register a record number of new coronavirus cases. The state, however, has extended the lockdown till 30th September, with eased restrictions.

Here’s what is allowed and what is not, according to the new order issued by the state government

-No restriction of inter-district movement of people and goods, no special permits required

-Passenger movement by mini-bus, private buses, other operators will be allowed.

-All non-essential shops will be allowed to operate as pre- local guidelines, liquor stores will continue to operate.

-Hotels and lodges can operate at 100% capacity, separate Standard Operating Prodcedures (SoPs) will be issued.

-All Government offices Group A and B officers to work at 100 per cent strength across the state.

-Other government staffers can attend offices with 30 per cent of their strength or minimum 30 employees

-Private offices can work with 30 per cent staff strength, staggering office timings have been encouraged.

What’s not allowed:

-Inter-state travel still remains suspended.

-Metro rail services in Mumbai will remain banned

– Schools, colleges, educational institutions, theatres, swimming pools, bars will remain closed till September 30

-All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious events will remain prohibited.

-International Air travel of passengers, will not be allowed, except as permitted by MHA