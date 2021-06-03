Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced five-level to unlock the state from Covid-induced lockdown. The complete unlocking to start in 18 districts of Maharashtra which has less than 5 per cent of positivity rate and less than 25 per cent Oxygen bed occupancy. The government has also decided to divide the districts into 5 levels. While Thane will be reopening in the first phase, Mumbai is in the second phase. Local trains, however, will remain restricted for non-essential passengers. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai To Be Lifted in Level -2. More Details Here

"We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the State on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts. Districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions," Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Here are level-wise relaxation guidelines:

Level 1:

Restaurants, malls, shops, local trains, public places, tourist destinations, public, private offices, theatres, shootings, gatherings, social entertainment, marriages, gym, salon, beauty parlors will be allowed to reopen in cities/districts such as Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Jalna, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

Level 2

Section 144 to be applicable. Gyms, salons, beauty parlors are allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity. Restrictions on gathering of number of people in marriages.

Cities/districts listed in level 2 are Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, and Hingoli.

Level 3

Cities/districts in level 3 are Akola, Beed, Kolhapur, Usmanabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara

Level 4

Cities/districts which are listed in this level are Pune and Raigad.

Level 5

For cities/districts under level 5, an e-pass will be required to travel. No need to carry RTPCR report for intra-state transport.

Earlier, the state government had announced that the lockdown-like restrictions will be extended for a fortnight to curtail movement and the strategy for graded easing would be announced later