New Delhi: As many as 14 people died in Pune’s Kondhwa in a wall collapse incident early Saturday morning.

At least two people are reported to have suffered injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Rescue operations are underway.

Pune: 12 have died and 2 are injured after a wall collapsed in Kondhwa. Rescue operations are underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/J8K3BO3fLm — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

This is a breaking story, more details awaited