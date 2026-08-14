Maharashtra weather August 14: IMD issues alert for 27 districts, will school be closed today? – Check forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Thane, Nashik

Maharashtra rain: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 18 districts. Heavy rain is expected in the Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of the Konkan region. Will schools be closed today? Check the IMD forecast.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-weather-august-14-imd-issues-alert-for-27-districts-will-school-be-closed-today-check-forecast-for-mumbai-pune-palghar-thane-nashik-8501203/ Copy

Maharashtra weather August 14: IMD issues alert for 27 districts, will school be closed today? – Check forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Thane, Nashik | Images: ANI

Maharashtra Rain: Monsoon activity has intensified across India, including Maharashtra. This year, monsoon rains have performed well in the Greater Mumbai region. Despite the ‘El Nino’ conditions, downpours over a few days have helped Mumbai’s rainfall reach the average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for light to moderate rain in 18 districts. A heavy downpour has been predicted in the Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of the Konkan region. Check the IMD weather forecast here on RMC Mumbai.

Mumbai Weather

The weather department has forecast moderate rain in Mumbai and adjoining regions, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai today. Waterlogging and traffic snarls are likely on major routes following the showers. Light to moderate rains are expected to lash these areas for the next two to three days. Heavy showers are likely to occur in some places.

Konkan Weather

As per the forecast released by IMD, monsoon activity is likely to remain active over the Konkan coast for the next two weeks. The will receive above average rainfall from August 14 to 20. Due to the current weather conditions, Mumbai and its suburbs are very likely to witness more heavy rains in the coming days.

Impact Of Low Pressure Area In Bay Of Bengal

The weather department said that a low-pressure area has formed over the West Bengal coast. This area is likely to move northwestward across Jharkhand in the next 24 hours. After that, the intensity of the system will decrease. Winds blowing in opposite directions are active over Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon , Amravati, Nagpur and Gondia districts. The current cyclonic circulation formed from this atmosphere is expected to affect various parts of Maharashtra.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, due to the current weather conditions, moderate to heavy rains may occur in Konkan, Vidarbha, Khandesh, Nashik, Pune, Satara and Sangli districts.

Pune Weather

Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Ahmednagar, is expected to receive light rains for the next three days. There is also a possibility of heavy rains on the Ghats.

The low pressure area which is formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified, creating a favorable environment for the monsoon. Because of which, there is a possibility of increased rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Vidarbha and some parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

IMD Issued Warning For 27 Districts