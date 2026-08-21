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  • Maharashtra weather August 21: IMD issues rain alert for these districts, will schools be closed today – check forecast for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Pune

Maharashtra weather August 21: IMD issues rain alert for these districts, will schools be closed today – check forecast for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Pune

Weather: IMD has issued a rainfall warning for several districts for Friday. Check the IMD weather forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar, and Nagpur here.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 21, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
maharashtra weather imd forecast mumbai school closed
Maharashtra weather August 21: IMD issues rain alert for these districts, will schools be closed today – check forecast for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Pune | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: The southwest monsoon is expected to reactivate in Maharashtra after a brief hiatus in North and West India. The intensity of the rains have reduced in most parts of the state after a brief spell of monsoon showers, with some parts experiencing cloudy weather with light showers. However, humidity and hot weather are back in most parts of Maharashtra. Check IMD weather forecast here.

Konkan Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any rain alert for the Konkan region. However, light to moderate showers are likely at some places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg areas. The IMD has stated that the intensity of showers is expected to be low for the next four to five days. Most parts of the region are expected to witness humid weather for a few days.

Read more: Maharashtra Weather Today: Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri likely to see rain, IMD issues statement

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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