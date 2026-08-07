EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Maharashtra weather August 8: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert, will schools be closed? Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Nagpur

Maharashtra weather August 8: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert, will schools be closed? Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Nagpur

Maharashtra Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded rainfall alerts for several cities, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad. Check the IMD forecast for August 8.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 7, 2026, 8:17 PM IST
maharashtra weather imd forecast mumbai school closed
Maharashtra weather August 8: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert, will schools be closed? Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Nagpur | Images: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: Southwest monsoon activity has become active again in Maharashtra, with several parts of the state witnessing rainfall. The monsoon showers are expected to continue in several parts of the state on Saturday as well. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Marathwada, including Nanded, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Dharashiv (Osmanabad) and Hingoli, on Saturday. Check the weather forecast here.

Mumbai Weather

According to IMD, Mumbai city is expected to witness a cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate showers in the city and adjoining areas, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Rainfall could lead to severe waterlogging on several major roads and low-lying areas.

Read more: Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Pune to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues statement

Madhya Maharashtra Weather

The weather department has predicted isolated to scattered rain in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Dhule from August 9 to August 13.

Marathawada Weather

The region is expected to witness rainfall at many places on Saturday, including Nanded, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Dharashiv (Osmanabad) and Hingoli. Chance of thunder and lightning at isolated places.

North Konkan

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are likely to continue in various parts of the state, including the coast, for the next few days.

Weather Forecast For August 9

Region Rain Forecast Weather Alerts
Konkan Rain expected in most places
Madhya Maharashtra Rain expected at some places
Thunder & lightning at isolated places
Marathwada Rain expected at many places
Thunder & lightning at isolated places
Vidarbha Rain expected in many places

Will Schools Be Closed On August 8?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy showers for various districts. However, the district administration has not issued any notification regarding a school closure for Saturday. The BMC has also not announced any school holiday for tomorrow as of now. It means that there is no school holiday on August 8.

IMD has predicted heavy showers at isolated places in the North Konkan region, including the coast, for the next few days. Heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds are expected in the Ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.