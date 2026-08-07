Maharashtra weather August 8: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert, will schools be closed? Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Nagpur

Maharashtra Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded rainfall alerts for several cities, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad. Check the IMD forecast for August 8.

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Maharashtra weather August 8: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert, will schools be closed? Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Nagpur | Images: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: Southwest monsoon activity has become active again in Maharashtra, with several parts of the state witnessing rainfall. The monsoon showers are expected to continue in several parts of the state on Saturday as well. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Marathwada, including Nanded, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Dharashiv (Osmanabad) and Hingoli, on Saturday. Check the weather forecast here.

Mumbai Weather

According to IMD, Mumbai city is expected to witness a cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate showers in the city and adjoining areas, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Rainfall could lead to severe waterlogging on several major roads and low-lying areas.

Madhya Maharashtra Weather

The weather department has predicted isolated to scattered rain in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Dhule from August 9 to August 13.

Marathawada Weather

The region is expected to witness rainfall at many places on Saturday, including Nanded, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Dharashiv (Osmanabad) and Hingoli. Chance of thunder and lightning at isolated places.

North Konkan

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are likely to continue in various parts of the state, including the coast, for the next few days.

Weather Forecast For August 9

Region Rain Forecast Weather Alerts Konkan Rain expected in most places — Madhya Maharashtra Rain expected at some places Thunder & lightning at isolated places Marathwada Rain expected at many places Thunder & lightning at isolated places Vidarbha Rain expected in many places —

Will Schools Be Closed On August 8?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy showers for various districts. However, the district administration has not issued any notification regarding a school closure for Saturday. The BMC has also not announced any school holiday for tomorrow as of now. It means that there is no school holiday on August 8.

IMD has predicted heavy showers at isolated places in the North Konkan region, including the coast, for the next few days. Heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds are expected in the Ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra.