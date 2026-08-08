Maharashtra Weather, August 9: IMD issues heavy rain alert, will schools be open? – Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik

Maharashtra Weather August 9: The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of Maharashtra, including Nashik, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Jalna and Ambajogai. The IMD has issued a Yellow alert for some districts for Sunday.

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Maharashtra Weather, August 9: IMD issues heavy rain alert, will schools be open? – Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: The southwest monsoon has intensified in Maharashtra over the past few days, with chances of increasing rainfall in North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a strong possibility of thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph in some parts of the state, including Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Malegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Jalna and Ambajogai. The IMD has issued a Yellow alert for some districts for Sunday.

Mumbai Weather

According to the weather department, the Maximum City and adjoining regions Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai are expected to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rain on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 30 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

Intensifying Monsoon Across Maharashtra (Graphical Illustration)

IMD Issued Alert

Monsoon activity is intensifying across the state for the past few days. The recent climate change has also created a conducive environment for rain. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for Sunday, August 9, for districts including Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Gondia and Nagpur.

The weather department has requested citizens and farmers to be alert and take proper precautions to prevent damage to crops due to stormy winds.

Maharashtra Rain Alert: Regional Warnings & Forecast

Region August 9 August 10 August 11 Konkan Chance of rain in most places Chance of rain in most places Chance of rain in most places Madhya Maharashtra Chance of rain in some places; thunder and lightning at isolated places Chance of rain in some places Chance of rain in some places Marathwada Chance of rain in some places; thunder and lightning at isolated places Chance of rain in some places Chance of rain in some places Vidarbha Chance of rain in some places; thunder, lightning, and light wind at isolated places Chance of rain in some places; thunder and lightning at isolated places Chance of rain in some places

School, Colleges Holiday Tomorrow?

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other cities in Maharashtra are expected to remain open on Sunday, despite heavy rain warnings across the state. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic authorities have not announced any city-wide holiday. It means schools across the state will remain open and run as usual.