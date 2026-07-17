Maharashtra Weather: Heavy rain expected in 48 hours, IMD issues yellow alert – Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Pune

Maharashtra Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for as many as 13 districts as light showers are expected in the next 48 hours. Check IMD weather forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Pune.

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Maharashtra Weather: Heavy rain expected in 48 hours, IMD issues yellow alert – Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Pune | Iamage: ANI

Maharashtra Weather Today: After reeling under intense monsoon rains in the first week of July, Maharashtra state has been facing hot and humid weather for several days. Farmers and residents of the state are eagerly waiting for the return of the monsoon activity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon activity has become active again in some parts of the state and a yellow alert has been issued for 13 districts for the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers and strong winds is expected in several parts of the state.

Maharashtra Weather

Light to moderate showers are expected in isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. It means parts of the Konkan region are expected to witness light showers today. According to the weather department, cloudy and humid weather is expected in most parts of the state. Heatwave conditions are expected to be felt in some places. It also clarified that there is no possibility of heavy rain in this region for the next four days.

According to the weather department, cloudy and humid weather is expected in most parts of the state. Heatwave conditions are expected to be felt in some places. It also clarified that there is no possibility of heavy rain in this region for the next four days.

Maharashtra Weather: Waiting For Rain Continues In North Maharashtra

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in districts like – Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and the Ghats.

Meanwhile, farmers of the state are still waiting for the monsoon showers, as there is little chance of satisfactory rain in these areas. The temperature is expected to hover between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius and no warning of heavy rain has been given.

Maharashtra Weather: IMD Issued Yellow Alert In Western Maharashtra

The weather department has sounded a yellow alert for Satara and Solapur districts for light to moderate showers. The rainfall is expected along with lightning and thundershowers. The IMD has requested residents and farmers have been urged to remain alert as winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph.

Delhi Weather

Delhi, which is dealing with intense heat and high humidity, recorded the hottest July day on Thursday in two years, as a lack of rain caused the heat index to rise further. The maximum temperature was recorded at 39.2 degrees Celsius – the highest in July since 2024, when the mercury soared to 39.3 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal temperature between July 15 and July 19 is usually around 35.2 degrees Celsius. This means the temperature soared 4 degrees above the expected limit. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Ghaziabad, witnessed a light rain on early Friday morning. However, rather than cooling the temperature, it increased the humidity further.