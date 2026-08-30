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  • Maharashtra Weather: IMD forecasts rain in several cities – Check Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satara Forecast

Maharashtra Weather: IMD forecasts rain in several cities – Check Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satara Forecast

Maharashtra Weather: India Meteorological Department has forecast rain in some areas in the coming days. Light to moderate rain is expected in parts of South Madhya Maharashtra, and at isolated places in North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Check weather forecast here.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 30, 2026, 8:04 AM IST
weather forecast rain imd alert
Maharashtra Weather: IMD forecasts rain in several cities – Check Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satara Forecast | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: The intensity of monsoon rains has slowed down in Maharashtra in recent days. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers in several parts of the state in the coming days. Light to moderate showers are expected in some districts of South Konkan, Goa and North Konkan on Sunday. Similar weather conditions are expected in South Madhya Maharashtra, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today.

Read more: Maharashtra Weather: IMD issues rain alert, will schools be closed today? – Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad, Pune

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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