Maharashtra Weather: IMD forecasts rain in several cities – Check Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satara Forecast

Maharashtra Weather: India Meteorological Department has forecast rain in some areas in the coming days. Light to moderate rain is expected in parts of South Madhya Maharashtra, and at isolated places in North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Check weather forecast here.

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Maharashtra Weather: IMD forecasts rain in several cities – Check Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satara Forecast | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: The intensity of monsoon rains has slowed down in Maharashtra in recent days. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers in several parts of the state in the coming days. Light to moderate showers are expected in some districts of South Konkan, Goa and North Konkan on Sunday. Similar weather conditions are expected in South Madhya Maharashtra, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today.