Maharashtra Weather: IMD issues alert for heavy rain, gusty winds – Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, other districts

Maharashtra Weather: The Maharashtra state, which witnessed heavy rains and thundershowers in recent days, is witnessing hot and humid weather conditions as monsoon showers have been suppressed for the last few days. However, monsoon activities have again become active in the state, with some parts of Mumbai witnessing light rain. According to the India Meteorological Department, the intensity of the rain is likely to increase next week. A warning has been issued for heavy rain and gusty winds in some districts of the state.
Although the rains have taken a break in various parts of the state, light rains bring pleasant weather in Konkan, Ghats and some parts of Madhya Maharashtra. The weather department has forecast that there is a possibility of rain accompanied by strong winds in several districts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra today. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the concerned districts.
According to the weather department, thunderstorms are expected today in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Ahilyanagar, Beed, Pune, Satara, Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded in Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra.
Light rain is also expected in parts of Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli in Vidarbha. This warning will continue for some districts tomorrow, July 19.
Light showers are also expected in parts of Ahilyanagar, Pune, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.
Monsoon rains have created havoc in several parts of Maharashtra in recent days. Mumbai and its adjoining areas were severely affected by the heavy rainfall, which led to difficult waterlogging and flood-like situations in several places. Heavy rains and extreme weather conditions also affected train and flight operations.
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