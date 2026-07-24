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Maharashtra Weather: IMD warns of flash flood, heavy rain – Check forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nagpur

According to India Meteorological Department, Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Aurangabad and Nashik, is expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Friday. The weather department has also sounded a risk of floods in Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 24, 2026, 7:49 AM IST
maharashtra weather
Maharashtra Weather: IMD warns of flash flood, heavy rain – Check forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nagpur | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: Monsoon activity is expected to intensify across northwestern, central and adjoining north peninsular India, as well as eastern and northeastern states until Monday, July 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall and a risk of floods in parts of western India. Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Kolhapur, is expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall today.

Mumbai Weather

The weather department has sounded an alert for Mumbai city and adjoining areas of heavy monsoon rain on Friday. Orange and red alerts have also been issued, warning of intense rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible waterlogging.

Read more: Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli likely to witness heavy rainfall today, IMD issues alert

As per the latest weather bulletin, residents of Mumbai should prepare for:

  • Heavy showers at isolated places
  • Thunderstorms and lightning activities
  • Gusty winds reaching high speeds
  • Waterlogging on major roads and in low-lying areas
  • Traffic across major roads
  • Possible disruption to local train and road transport services

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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