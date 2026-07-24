Maharashtra Weather: IMD warns of flash flood, heavy rain – Check forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nagpur

Maharashtra Weather: Monsoon activity is expected to intensify across northwestern, central and adjoining north peninsular India, as well as eastern and northeastern states until Monday, July 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall and a risk of floods in parts of western India. Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Kolhapur, is expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall today.
The weather department has sounded an alert for Mumbai city and adjoining areas of heavy monsoon rain on Friday. Orange and red alerts have also been issued, warning of intense rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible waterlogging.
As per the latest weather bulletin, residents of Mumbai should prepare for:
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