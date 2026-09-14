Maharashtra weather on Ganesh Chaturthi: IMD warns of heavy rains – Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted intense monsoon activity, including heavy rain, in several parts of the state. Check weather forecast here.

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Maharashtra weather on Ganesh Chaturthi: IMD warns of heavy rains - Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: The Southwest monsoon has intensified in parts of India, including Maharashtra, due to prevailing weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for intense monsoon activity in several states. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of the state until September 15. Strong winds (gusting up to 40-50 kmph) and heavy rainfall are likely in North Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra. Check the IMD weather forecast here.

Mumbai Weather

The Maximum City and adjoining areas are expected to receive monsoon showers today. As per the weather department, thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall and strong winds (40-50 kmph) are expected on Monday in some places.

Konkan, Goa Weather

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread/widespread rainfall in most places of the Konkan and Goa region. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Konkan on Monday.

Madhya Maharashtra Weather

Monson showers are expected at many places in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Malegaon, Baramati and Latur. Isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted specifically over the region.

Marathwada Weather

Scattered rainfall is expected on Monday at some places in Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Ambajogai, Udgir, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Manwath and Gangakhed.

Rainfall is also expected at some places in Vidarbha.

Parts of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds tomorrow. Light to moderate surface winds are possible on the Konkan Coast.

Delhi-NCR Weather

According to the fresh forecast by the weather department, the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to witness unsettled and rainy day today, with cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms and spells of monsoon rains are likely in several parts of the region. Delhi is expected to receive showers in the morning hours and another spell of rain during the afternoon.

Southern India Weather

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana are expected to witness isolated to scattered light-to-moderate rainfall on Monday. Isolated light-to-moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall spells likely at isolated places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Karnataka.

Kerala is likely to receive widespread light-to-moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall on September 14.