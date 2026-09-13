Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues orange alert for these districts – Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad

IMD has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rain in 26 districts, including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nagpur. Check the weather forecast here.

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Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues orange alert for these districts - Check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: The Southwest Monsoon is still active over Maharashtra due to current weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rains in various parts between September 13 and 15. Heavy showers are possible in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and the Marathwada region. Monsoon activities, such as thunderstorms with lightning, are expected in some districts today.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy showers and gusty winds (of upto 40 to 50 kmph) are likely to occur in some districts of Marathwada, North Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra on Sunday.

IMD Issued Orange, Yellow Alerts For These Districts

The weather department on Saturday issued an Orange alert for heavy monsoon showers for Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik Ghat districts.

A Yellow alert for rain has been sounded for 26 districts, including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nagpur.

A similar alert for rainfall has been issued for Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal in Vidarbha.

Graphical Representation

Divisional Weather Forecast For September 14

Division Rain Forecast Other Weather Conditions Konkan Rain at most places Light winds along the north coast Madhya Maharashtra Rain at many places Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places; gusty winds Marathwada Rain at some places Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places; gusty winds Vidarbha Rain at some places —

Divisional Weather Forecast For September 15

Division Rain Forecast Other Weather Conditions Konkan Rain at most places Light winds along the north coast Madhya Maharashtra Rain at many places — Marathwada Rain at some places — Vidarbha Rain at isolated places —

Konkan Weather

According to the weather department, the Konkan region is expected to witness rain in several parts on Sunday, with chance of heavy rain at isolated places.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Maharashtra overall.

Madhya Maharashtra Weather

Heavy to very heavy rain is possible at isolated places of the region. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are possible in isolated places.

IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Malegaon, Bhusawal, Ichalkaranji, Miraj, Baramati, Sinnar, Kopargaon, Sangamner, Chopda, Amalner, Shirur, Gadhinglaj and Vita.

Marathwada Weather

Similar weather conditions are expected to persist in Marathwada as well, with chances of monsoon showers at most places. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are predicted over Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Ambad, Udgir, Basmath, Gangakhed, Sailu, Kannad, Shahada, Degloor, Bhokar, Partur, Majalgaon, Georai, Ahmadpur, Nilanga, Ausa, Tuljapur, Kallam and Parli.