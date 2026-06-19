New Delhi: Owing to the delay in the monsoon, Maharashtra has been experiencing scorching heat and humid weather conditions. The Meteorological Department has stated that the state is unlikely to get immediate relief from the hot and humid weather. However, there is a possibility of rainfall in some parts of the state. As per the prediction made by the weather department, a heatwave is likely to occur in Palghar and Mumbai and hot and humid weather conditions will prevail in Ratnagiri, Raigad and Thane districts.
Light rainfall is expected in Sindhudurg district. Residents of Nashik, Dhule, and Jalgaon are likely to experience hot weather conditions. Dry weather is also expected to prevail in Nashik.
On Thursday, parts of Rajasthan received rainfall, with Churu recording a maximum of 43.8 mm. According to India Meteorological Department Pilani received 15 mm rain followed by 11.5 mm in Jhunjhunu, 4.5 mm in Lunkaransar and 1 mm in Sangaria. Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 41.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 40.4 degrees in Bikaner and 40.2 degrees in Churu. State capital Jaipur recorded 39.2 degrees.
In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday, parts of eastern Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall, with isolated places receiving heavy showers. Isolated areas in the western region also recorded light rain, the Meteorological Department said.
According to the department, Sarada in Udaipur district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 95 mm during the period.
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