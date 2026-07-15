Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Sangli to witness rain today, IMD issues alert

Light to moderate rain is likely in Mumbai and three districts, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. There is a possibility of light rain in the districts of Dhule and Nandurbar in North Maharashtra.

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Maharashtra Weather Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra, which witnessed incessant rainfall a few days ago, is now experiencing a sharp rise in temperatures due to the lack of rain. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in some parts of the state, while dry weather is expected to persist in several districts. It is important to note that the IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain in some districts. The weather department has predicted light rain in Palghar district. A yellow alert has been issued for rain in two districts, Thane and Raigad. Light to moderate rain is likely in Mumbai and three districts, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

There is a possibility of light rain in the districts of Dhule and Nandurbar in North Maharashtra and in the two districts of Nashik and Jalgaon. A yellow alert of rain is predicted in the Nashik, Ghatmatha, and Ahilyanagar areas.

Maharashtra weather department: Here are some of the key details

Light rain is expected in Palghar district.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain in two districts, Thane and Raigad.

Light to moderate rain is likely in Mumbai and three districts, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

There is a possibility of light rain in the districts of Dhule and Nandurbar in North Maharashtra.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the two districts of Nashik and Jalgaon.

A yellow alert of rain is predicted in the Nashik Ghatmatha and Ahilyanagar areas.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Pune and Satara Ghatmatha areas of western Maharashtra.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain in Pune Ghatmatha area.

Light rain is expected in Sangli and Solapur districts.

In Marathwada division, a yellow alert has been issued for rain in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts.

There is a possibility of light rain with thundershowers in Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts.

There will be light rain in Latur and Dharashiv districts.

No alert has been issued in the districts of Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim, Nanded and Nagpur in Vidarbha.

Monsoon weakens over Rajasthan; dry weather ahead

The southwest monsoon has weakened after its first phase in Rajasthan, and the desert state is likely to witness a weak spell for nearly a week. Mostly dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across large parts of the state during this period, according to the MeT department.

Western Rajasthan, including most areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, would remain dry during the week. However, a weak weather system may bring light rain at isolated places in Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and adjoining districts on July 14 and 15.

In eastern Rajasthan, the weather is also expected to remain mainly dry over the next five to six days. Light rain is likely at isolated places in the Shekhawati region, parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions between July 13 and 15.