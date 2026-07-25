Maharashtra Weather: Will it rain or will hot, humid conditions prevail? Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Palghar

The IMD has issued a weather warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of India, including Maharashtra, over the coming days. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is expected to witness strong monsoon activity today. Check weather forecast here.

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Maharashtra Weather: Will it rain or will hot, humid conditions prevail? Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Palghar | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: Monsoon activity has intensified across several parts of India in recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country, including Maharashtra, for the next few days. The IMD added that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is likely to receive heavy rainfall, with isolated very heavy spells possible.

Mumbai Weather

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and the Konkan region, including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai City, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts and Goa, are likely to receive heavy rainfall, with isolated very heavy spells possible. Severe waterlogging on major roads and low-lying areas and traffic snarls cannot be ruled fi the rain happens.

Konkan, Goa Weather

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Konkan, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts and Goa today. Isolated intense spells are also expected. Waterlogging is possible in low-lying areas as monsoon activity remains active.

Southwest Monsoon

According to the weather department, active monsoon conditions is going to persist in several parts of the country due to a low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The low-pressure area is supported by the monsoon trough and cyclonic circulations.

Rainfall activity across northwestern, central, western, and northeastern parts of the country will continue due to prevailing weather systems over the next few days.

The Meteorological Department has also issued heavy rain and storm warnings for 23 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat. There is a possibility that several states may witness strong winds with a speed of up to 75 km per hour.

Maharashtra Rain

As pe the department, an average of 444.1 mm rainfall has been recorded in the state from June 1 to July 24, three percent less than the average. In the Konkan region, Sindhudurg has received the highest deficit of 37 percent so far. Ratnagiri and Thane received an ‘average’ showers so far. ‘Severe excess’ rainfall has been recorded in Palghar, while ‘excess’ rainfall has been recorded in Mumbai city, suburbs, and Raigad.